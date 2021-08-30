Crews work to restore power in South Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews with Mississippi Power are working to restore power to thousands of customers in South Mississippi.

Restoring power takes the work of distribution line crews, tree trimmers and damage assessors.

According to leaders with Mississippi Power, about 1,000 additional resources will join the Mississippi Power team to help restore power along the Gulf Coast, including crews from Georgia Power.

“As you might imagine, the majority of the outages that we’ve got right now are in the western portion of our service territory, in the counties that border the state of Louisiana. So, you’re talking Hancock, Pearl River County into Marion County with Columbia and a little bit of western Harrison County down in Gulfport, Pass Christian, and places like that,” said Jeff Shepard with Mississippi Power.