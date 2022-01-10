Cops caught Florida lawyer trying to smuggle drugs into jail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida attorney has been arrested after police say he tried to smuggle fake legal papers soaked in cocaine inside a local jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says defense attorney David Casals’ arrest came after “an extensive investigation, testing, interviews and search warrants.”

Casals was charged Friday with trafficking in cocaine, delivery of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county facility.

The Palm Beach Post reports he turned himself in and has been released on $58,000 bond.