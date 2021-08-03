Columbus vaccination numbers climbing as hospitalizations climb

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a lot going on with COVID in Georgia and Muscogee County.

That includes vaccinations and cases.

According to Georgia Department of Public Health records, there are 62,224 people in Muscogee County fully vaccinated — 32 percent.

More than 70,500 have had at least one dose — 36 percent.

The seven-day rolling average for vaccinations has gone up from 195 on Friday to 225 today.

Forty-one people got shots at the Columbus Health Department on Veterans Parkway today. The rest are getting them at pharmacies and healthcare facilities throughout the city.

Jack Lockwood, the Risk communicator Columbus Health Department, noted that in a Monday interview.

“I think people are concerned about the rise in Delta variant cases in the area,” Lockwood said. “And that’s encouraging them to go ahead and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

To find out where vaccinations are available in your area.

Hospitalizations. Climbing. Sunday 81 people were hospitalized at the two Columbus hospital systems – Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.

New cases, down over the weekend. The seven-day rolling average on positive cases is down from 38 to 32 over the past three days.

The Columbus Health Department is has a strike team that has been giving shots on location.

“The health department is encouraging people to go ahead and get vaccinated,” Lockwood said. “We have an extensive marketing campaign going on. We are working a lot with community partners. We have encouraged them to encourage people to get vaccinated. We can actually go out to different locations to do on-site vaccinations with a strike team.”

They have been going to churches and other community locations in the West Central Georgia Health District. To inquire about the strike team, call 706 653-6613.