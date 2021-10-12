Coast Guard rescues woman by helicopter off Mississippi shore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coast Guard rescued a woman Monday night whose vessel had run aground off the Mississippi coast.

A distress call at 9 p.m. afrom the woman that she was stranded on Petit Bois Island, a narrow piece of land next to Alabama’s Dauphin Island.

The guard deployed a boat and helicopter as well as garnered assistance from the Mississippi Department of Marine Services to help rescue the woman. The helicopter reached the woman first, and she was safely hoisted into the helicopter before being transported to Gulf Port Memorial Hospital.

The woman is reportedly in good condition. No other information is available at this time.