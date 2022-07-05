NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot in East Nashville late Monday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the incident happened at 11:41 p.m. The boy was reportedly shot in front of a home in the 4000 block of Burrus Street.

Authorities said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The home was also damaged by gunfire, MNPD said. Police said witnesses are cooperating with officers.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.