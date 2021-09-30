Child airlifted to hospital after ‘accidental’ shooting at Newton Elementary School

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One child was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a school in Newton County.

According to Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick, the shooting happened at Newton Elementary School on Thursday, September 30. The child was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

The Newton County Appeal reported Sheriff Joedy Pennington and Chief Patrick are classifying the shooting as accidental.

“A child brought a gun in a backpack. The weapon went off right at getting out of school time, accidentally. It hit a 7-year-old in the leg,” Pennington said.

He told the newspaper that the backpack belongs to a first grader.

School Spokeswoman Tiwari McClain said they had an apparent school shooting involving two students. She did not know the condition of the students.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will assist with the case, according to Chief Patrick.