SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

Now, Baptist Tabernacle on East Kingston Road is hoping someone will recognize the woman who rolled up in a maroon SUV to the cutout-style nativity scene on the lawn in the north parking lot around 7 a.m. Saturday and helped themselves to Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and all three of the Wise Men.

The license plate was covered and the driver was wearing glasses and a scarf in an apparent effort to hide her identity as she made several trips back and forth to pluck pieces of the display from the ground and carry them back to the SUV. She could be seen piling some of the stolen silhouettes into the back cargo area on top of some large speakers. She placed others in the front seat before pulling away.

Church administrators say the Nativity scene was handmade by a member of the church who had recently repainted it.

Red SUV involved in wooden Manger nativity scene theft from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle

Person taking the wooden Manger nativity scene stolen from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle

Person putting wooden Manger nativity scene in car from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle

Wooden Manger nativity scene stolen from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle

The church reported the theft to SPD, along with videos and photos of the vehicle involved, and posted the images on the Baptist Tabernacle Facebook page. As of early Tuesday evening, the nativity napper had yet to be identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baptist Tabernacle at (318) 687-7473.