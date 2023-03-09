MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crashed into a home in Frayser overnight, causing extensive damage.

The incident happened on Ajanderw Drive near Gruber Road sometime around midnight. The Memphis Fire Department told WREG they did not transport anyone from the scene.

While there aren’t any known injuries, the car, van and home have extensive damage. Tow trucks pulled the vehicles from the home, and bricks were thrown out of the house.

The homeowner talked to WREG and told us no one was injured. She says she was home with her five kids when the crash happened and that the driver fled the scene after the accident.