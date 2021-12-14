BREAKING: Helicopter crash shuts down Bonnet Carre Spillway

Helicopter crash

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are working a helicopter crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Troopers responded to I-10 eastbound at milepost 212 shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

I-10 eastbound at US Hwy 51 is currently closed. I-10 eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also currently closed and southbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51.

There is currently no word on injuries.

Energy is investigating a mass power outage incident in Kenner. More than 20,000 customers are without power.

At this time, officials cannot confirm that the helicopter crash caused the power outage.

