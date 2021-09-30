Bodycam video released of officer involved shooting in Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Police in Georgia have released body camera video of an officer involved shooting in which a man with a machete was shot by a police officer on Tuesday.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the shooting happened on September 28, following a 911 call made just after 5 a.m. The call reported a man with a machete near Karvelas Pizza restaurant.

Police say after the 911 call, three separate contacts were made with the individual with the machete, identified 39-year-old Ronald McCormick.

The first encounter with McCormick, described as a consensual stop, was made on Greenville Street, east of the LaFayette square, according to police.

Police say it was at this time that the responding officer, Corporal David Horseman, confirmed McCormick was armed with a machete. The officer got McCormick to identified himself and then radioed in to dispatch for more information on him.

According to police, dispatch relayed that McCormick had felony Bench Warrants for Battery, Cruelty to Children, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Driving in his police cruiser, the officer continued to follow McCormick as he was walking near Hill Street, according to police.

Police say a second contact with McCormick was made at the 100 block of Hill Street, where McCormick was ordered to surrender. McCormick refused and ran away. The officer radioed in for backup.

Officers followed after McCormick on foot and began to set up a perimeter.

The third contact with McCormick was made when he came from between two buildings. According to police, Corporal Horseman issued verbal commands telling McCormick to drop the machete and surrender, but McCormick instead ran at Horseman.

Police say Horseman fired his taser at McCormick and it failed to stop him. Horseman then fired his gun at McCormick.

McCormick was shot in the stomach and legs, according to police. He is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery in Columbus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in by the LaGrange Police Department to investigate the shooting.

WARNING! VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The following news release was issued by the LaGrange Police Department with the video: