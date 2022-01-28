This story contains video that may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville Thursday afternoon after at least 30 minutes of tense negotiations.

Metro police released a video statement containing bodycam footage from officers involved in the deadly shooting of Landon Eastep.

The incident began around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes when a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer saw Eastep sitting on the side of I-65 near Hogan Road and stopped to offer him a ride off the interstate. Metro police reported after a brief interaction, Eastep produced a box-cutter and the trooper called for assistance.

An off-duty Mt. Juliet police officer also stopped to help and began trying to de-escalate the situation through dialogue with Eastep.

(Source: WKRN News 2 User video)

(Chelsea Beimfohr, WKRN)

(source: TDOT)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

For 30 minutes, officers tried to negotiate with Eastep as he held the box cutter in his left hand and kept his right hand in his pocket, according to Metro police.

On the video, the Mt. Juliet officer can be heard begging Eastep, saying “let me help you” and “Landon, don’t let me go home with this today, brother, please.”

Multiple officers pleaded with Eastep to end the situation and begged him to “lets just go home.” The Mt. Juliet officer said “we don’t want to hurt you, we don’t want to shoot you and you don’t want to hurt us, right? I got kids to go to, I got a family to go home to…but God put me here so I could help you out today and you know it!”

Nine officers, including six Metro officers, two THP troopers and the off-duty Mt. Juliet officer, opened fire when Eastep pulled a round, metal object from his pocket that Metro police later reported was not a firearm.

Six Metro officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation. They were identified as James Kidd, Justin Pinkleton, Sean Williams, Edin Plancic, Brian Murphy and Sgt. Steve Carrick.

Sgt Steve Carrick (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Sean Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Justin Pinkleton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer James Kidd (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Edin Plancic (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer Brian Murphy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

News 2 obtained video showing the tense encounter near the Hogan Road exit south of downtown Nashville. You can click to see a portion of the footage here (viewer discretion is advised).

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the situation.