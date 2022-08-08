DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The bodies of two missing boaters were recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says a boating accident happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday on the Tennessee River in Decatur County. The preliminary investigation indicates a Baja boat with three people on board crashed into a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171.

Officials were able to recover the body of a 57-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, the TWRA announced divers had recovered the bodies of two young men, ages 18 and 19, at around mile marker 171. Search crews used surface and sonar scans to find the missing boaters.

Decatur County EMA, Decatur County Rescue Squad, Decatur County Sheriff Department, Decatur County EMS, THP and multiple rescue squads from surrounding counties all helped with search efforts.

The boating incident remains under investigation.

According to the TWRA, this is the 22nd boating related fatality this year.