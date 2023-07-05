TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of recreational boaters came across dozens of pounds of cocaine and hashish while traversing the waves near the Florida Keys.

U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents in the Miami Sector seized a total of 87 pounds of hashish and 62 pounds of cocaine from the boaters.

Slosar did not indicate when or where the drugs were found but noted the find’s impressive street value, which was approx. $1.4 million.

(Courtesy of Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar)

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a whopping 341,000 pounds of drugs have already been seized since Jan. 1, 2023. Of that, 97,500 pounds was marijuana and 96,400 was methamphetamines. Cocaine seizures totaled 33,400 pounds.

Last year, agents seized a combined 656,000 pounds of drugs, but that number pales in comparison to the 1.1 million pounds seized in 2020.