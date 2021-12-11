BLOG: Damage reported following strong storms across the Tennessee Valley

A power pole was knocked out during a strong storm in Tuscumbia on Saturday morning. | Credit: City of Tuscumbia

(WHNT) — Strong winds and storms swept across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and caused damage in several areas.

COLBERT COUNTY

One downtown Tuscumbia building was damaged during strong storms on Saturday morning. | Credit: City of Tuscumbia

A power pole was knocked out during a strong storm in Tuscumbia on Saturday morning. | Credit: City of Tuscumbia

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Several homes were damaged in the area of Augusta Street in Petersville. News 19 viewer, Leia Johnson submitted these photos after the storms passed.

MADISON COUNTY

This video was taken as strong winds and storms entered Huntsville. News 19 viewer Kathryn Crowe submitted this video to us from Rural King off Memorial Parkway.

News 19’s Kelley Smith took this video outside of the newsroom’s backdoor during this same system.

