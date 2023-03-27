WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Several agencies were called to the scene of a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish near Port Allen Sunday.

West Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Yancy Guerin confirmed that two people were killed in the incident.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement confirming that the two people killed were officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said they would not release the names of the officers so that family members can be notified properly. He also asked that the community keep the department and the families of the officers in their prayers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Read Broome’s full statement below.

“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.

These officers served our community with distinction and bravery, and we will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.

We are working closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer support for their investigation into the cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

We ask the community to keep the families of the fallen officers in their thoughts and prayers, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responder agencies who have been working tirelessly to support our city during this difficult time.”

Condolences pour in after fatal crash

Michelle Woodfork, superintendent of police at the New Orleans Police Department issued a statement expressing condolences to the Baton Rouge Police force and local community.

Woodfork said, “On behalf of men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families and colleagues of the Baton Rouge Police Department officers who tragically lost their lives today in the line of duty.”

Congressman Troy Carter also sent his condolences to the family via Twitter in a tweet stating:

“My sincerest condolences go out to the loved ones of the @BRPD officers who lost their lives in today’s helicopter crash. This is a shocking tragedy and they are in my prayers.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shared the following:

“Please join me in praying for the families of the BR Police officers who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash Sunday. Their heroism, sacrifice and devotion to public service will never be forgotten.”

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said:

“The entire SFM family stands in mourning with our friends and partners at Baton Rouge Police Department during this incredibly difficult time.

We hold the loved ones and police family of these fallen officers in our hearts as they grieve these losses.”

The Thibodaux Police Department prays for BRPD.

“Chief Bryan Zeringue and the entire Thibodaux Police Department extend our condolences to the fallen officer’s families. Our thoughts and support will remain with the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department. Please join us in prayer as all those affected go through this difficult time.”

The Denham Springs Police Department shared this statement online:

“Our hearts are heavy as we learn about the two Baton Rouge Police Department officers killed in the line of duty today.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the officers, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and the Baton Rouge community. #bluefamily“

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is keeping the crash victims’ loved ones in their prayers.

“At this time, Sheriff Cazes is asking the public to keep the victims’ families, friends, and coworkers in their prayers.”

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said:

“Sheriff Bobby Webre and the entire APSO family send our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the two BRPD officers killed this morning in a tragic helicopter crash.”

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office shared its condolences.

“On behalf of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the families & friends of the crash victims and all of BRPD.”