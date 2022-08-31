KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A baggage handler at Louis Armstrong International Airport has died after being injured on the job Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 26-year-old Frontier Airlines employee was unloading luggage from a flight at the time of the accident. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

A JPSO spokesman said the woman was taken to a Kenner hospital to be treated but died a little while later. The identity of the woman has not been released. There aren’t any further details available on what happened.

Frontier Airlines released a statement on the incident.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport also released a statement on the incident.

“We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Fontier Airlines. Jermani was a part of our Airport family, and we will continue to support one another in any way we can during this trying time.”