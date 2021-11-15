B52 ground incident damages plane on Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Officials on Barksdale Air Force Base confirmed Friday that there was a ground incident earlier that day that damaged one of the B52 aircraft.

According to a social media post, page the wing of B-52 AC 0059 was damaged when it was being towed to a site for a static display. The photo posted of the Maintenance Operations Center Notification Worksheet says the plane hit the fence in front of the MXG maintenance building, and was significantly damaged on the right-wing. Photos posted to the page confirm the damage report.

The worksheet stated no personnel were injured and all of the pieces were found.

2d Lt. Aileen Lauer in Public Affairs confirmed there was a ground incident involving a B52 and stated the incident is under review by safety officials. They did not provide more information.

At the moment the yearly Operation Global Thunder exercise is underway. Global Thunder includes an increase in bomber aircraft flights. Barksdale Air Force Base is home to the 2nd Bomb Wing and the headquarters of the United States Global Strike Command.