‘Mom, I’m sorry’: Audio from Florida child abuse incident released, mother charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton woman was arrested twice in the last week for alleged child abuse.

Tomasina Frate, 31, is charged with aggravated child abuse, child abuse without great boldly harm and battery.

Frate was first arrested on Thursday after witnesses said she hit her daughter multiple times. An arrest report says Frate believed her daughter pushed her son into a pool.

“She is mad at her daughter — 10 years old — and to discipline her, she jumps on top of her, throws her on the ground and starts punching her,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

Frate was released the next day, according to jail records.

Deputies went back to Frate’s home on another domestic violence call Friday evening.

Johnson said Frate was beating her husband with a belt.

While deputies were there, the Department of Children and Families turned over a video from Nov. 22, which showed Frate beating her daughter with a closed fist and pulling her by her hair throughout their home.

An arrest report says Frate was upset with her daughter for moving a cooking device.

Audio from the video was released at a press conference on Tuesday. In the audio, the 10-year-old girl can be hear apologizing to her mom while she’s beaten.

“Mom, I’m sorry,” the girl said.

“When somebody does something like this to a kid, this is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said.

Frate remains in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond. She faces about 30 years in prison for the abuse charges.

“I’m going to go out of my way to make sure she goes to prison for this,” Johnson said. “She doesn’t need to be around a child ever again.”