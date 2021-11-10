Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia boy, mother pleads for safe return

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An Amber Alert has been issued for the sudden disappearance of a 1-year-old boy from Clarkston. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2002 Grey or Silver Ford Explorer with a “Tag Applied For” sign in the back window and temporary tag number P2722946.

The 1-year-old, Blace Barnett, was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs and a diaper and was wrapped in a blanket.

Police say Barnett was left in the car near his home with his parents nearby, when a thief stole the vehicle with the child still inside. This happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to his mother, the family parked in front of their home on Montreal Road. She proceeded inside while Blace’s dad took their nephew and a couple items out of the car and into the house.

“He was just making a quick trip because the house was right there and we were still able to see the car. Maybe in the 30 seconds he was in there, he tried to come back to get Blace and then Blace wasn’t out here and the car wasn’t either,” she explained.

The family says they suspect a teenager may be the alleged kidnapper after Blace’s father spotted a boy he believed to be around 15 or 16-years-old walking down the street at the time of the incident.

Blace’s mother says the teen was wearing black pants and black shoes and had a black jacket with a yellow and green square pattern on.

“We don’t want to press charges,” she pleaded to the camera, addressing the unknown assailant. “We just want you to bring our baby back. If you have him still in the car, keep him warm. Just bring him back. I just want him back in my arms.”

This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as new information becomes available.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or Clarkston police at 404-557-8956.