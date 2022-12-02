ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people were taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly being spotted stealing packages from the porches of Antioch homes.

Metro police initially received a call advising that three men in a black Dodge Charger were following a FedEx truck and taking packages from porches after the worker delivered them. The men were also seen carrying long guns.

Officers arrived at the area of Bart Drive and located the vehicle nearby, but the suspects fled the scene.

During the pursuit, front-seat passenger Paw Lay, 23, bailed from the car. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police later stopped the Charger at the intersection of Margo Lane and Willard Drive where Sho Win, 23, and Man Rai, 31, were taken into custody.

An air rifle, which looked like a shotgun, was found in the Charger along with packages from addresses in the area. A loaded shotgun was found along the path the Charger fled on, and police say it was thrown from the passenger side window during the police chase.

Win, the driver, was charged with felony evading arrest and theft of property.

Lay was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment and theft of property.

Rai was cited for theft of property.