NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, March 22, the NOPD provided an update on the case of Linda Frickey, a woman who was fatally dismembered after a Mid-City carjacking on Monday afternoon.

Hours after the fatal incident, NOPD released surveillance footage of four unidentified suspects wanted in the case.

On Tuesday morning, a source within the NOPD confirmed three juvenile suspects had been arrested in connection to the case. During the press conference, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson reported the final suspect, a 15-year-old girl, had turned herself in.

The suspects include:

A 16-year-old male

A 16-year-old female

2 15-year-old females

Ferguson went on to thank the community for their help in arresting the four suspects, including the parents of two of the suspects who immediately turned their children in upon hearing of the incident.

All four suspects will be charged with second-degree murder.

While Ferguson did not go into detail about the criminal history of each suspect, he did mention that multiple suspects had been arrested prior to the carjacking.

The case remains under investigation by the NOPD. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell commented on the arrest of the four juveniles, saying: