TALLAPOOSA, Ga. (WIAT) — As the Mega Millions Jackpot grows, so does the number of people willing to take a chance at their luck.

“We try to get lucky every now and then. We’ll come out here probably two to three times a month,” said Matthew Sloas, a Birmingham resident.

Sloas is just one of many in Alabama hoping to take home the winning ticket and for Alabamians, getting their hands on a Mega Millions ticket requires a road trip.

“We looked at the mileage. We could go north to Tennessee or east to Georgia. We just came down here, but we could have went either way. But you can’t go to Alabama to do it,” said Gene Toney, a Birmingham resident.

With the lottery prohibited in the state, it’s a growing frustration among many who take a chance at becoming a millionaire or in this case a billionaire.

Although for some it’s about the convenience of driving a short distance for a ticket. For others, it’s about what it can do for the state.

“It would benefit Alabama just like it benefits Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi,” said Budd Johnson, a Birmingham resident. “All they have to do is wake up and look at what these states have done with these education laws and did with it. It’s a prime example of what they need to be doing with it.”

With thousands of mega million tickets purchased there’s only one question left to ask.

What would you do with 1.1 billion dollars?



“Buy a home and not go crazy. Invest and like I said, I’d love to be able to help out people.” said Sloas.

Many continue to hope Alabama lawmakers will consider bringing the lottery into the state.