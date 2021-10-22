Birmingham group part of groundbreaking for new ‘Village’ in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Thursday, leaders with the city of Jackson held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on a multi-million dollar project which will bring new homes ad commercial space to the capital city.

The first phase of “The Village at Livingston” project is expected to build 195 to 200 new homes. The second phase of the development will consist of commercial and retail space for hotel and grocery users. Retail Specialists out of Birmingham is developing the project while Prominence Homes is building the new homes.

“This is an exciting development for the City of Jackson,” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said. “This project does more than builds homes, its builds community. We commend Retail Specialists for investing in our City and hope this major development will serve as one of many we see in the near future.”

Leaders said the project is expected to serve as a catalyst to future redevelopment of the Medical Mall corridor. The homes will be located off Livingston Road and Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

“These homes will provide quality, workforce housing for the expanding medical community in the area,” said Steve Leara, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Retail Specialists.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.