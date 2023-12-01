ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) – While some are dreaming of a white Christmas, Alabama fans and Georgia fans are dreaming of an SEC Championship win.

The SEC Championship game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. CT but before the big game, fans are taking to Atlanta for the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare activities.

The atmosphere at FanFare is hard to beat as Roll Tides and Go Dawgs come from every direction, not to mention all of the games and activities set up for fans to take part in.

This is not Alabama and Georgia’s first time meeting at the SEC Championship. This is the third time the two teams have played in this game since 2018.

“I would say Georgia and Alabama is definitely a rivalry game. Of course, I’m an Alabama fan so we’re pulling hard for Alabama but we want one of them to go through to the National Championship though,” says Alabama fan Bill Johnson.

Fans on both sides say the matchup has definitely become a rivalry over the last few years and is a game they look forward to because they know it will be a good one.

“The SEC Championship, this FanFare, is the closest thing to the SuperBowl. Now, it’s obviously much smaller but this is the second biggest football event in the United States, I think there’s no question about that,” says Alabama fan Rich Johnson.

Some families say coming to FanFare is just as much of a tradition as going to the game and being surrounded by other fans helps pump everyone up for kickoff.

“We have a big family, our family comes here every year, all together. We just love coming out,” says Alabama fan Megan Orr. “We’ve got Georgia fans that are friends and part of the family so we always love coming out here and just celebrating together and then at the end we’ll separate and watch it separately.”

Where things get interesting is when groups have both Bama and Dawgs fans in them.

“I just see people yelling and screaming, I’m just sitting there, sitting back, relaxing while Alabama is getting beat the whole time,” says Georgia fan Bobby Bruner.

“I just sit back and keep my mouth shut until Saturday when they’re all crying,” says Alabama fan Monica Orr. “We’re getting ready to roll over them and shut the three-peat up, it’s over.”

As expected, fans are split with their game predictions but one thing runs true across both fan bases, everyone thinks it will be a close game.

“I think it’s going to be close but my faith is in the tide, Roll Tide. We’re going to pull it out, maybe hopefully not another fourth and 31 to get it done, maybe we’ll have it clinched up with about 90 seconds to go,” says Alabama fan Paula Hays.

“Halftime, we’re going to be down 17-10 and we’re going to come out of half, take a 24-17 lead,” says Georgia fan Hunter Vaughn. “Then we’re going to get a pick 6, make it 31-17. Alabama gets a late score. We win 31-24.”

A lot is going on to keep fans entertained from cornhole matches to pictures with Santa. Fans can even put their athleticism to the test by trying out their own field goal kick or throw.

The Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare will open again on Saturday from 8 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET in building B of the Georgia World Congress Center.