8 arrested after human trafficking operation in Mississippi

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and other law enforcement agencies arrested eight suspects after launching an undercover human trafficking operation in Lee County on July 9. They also identified seven human trafficking victims.

“My administration will do whatever it takes to bring human traffickers to justice, and this operation sends a message that we won’t stand idly by while they exploit those who are most vulnerable,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“Human trafficking has no place in Mississippi. And, traffickers need to know that our women and children are off limits,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Authorities arrested the following suspects:

Dewayne K. Davis, 51, was charged with child exploitation

Noe A. Muz, 34, was charged with child exploitation

Keelan J. Smithy, 30, was charged with child exploitation

Willis D. Traylor, 40, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine

Bobby W. Green, 54, was charged with promoting prostitution

Keenan Hardy, 32, had three felony warrants for domestic violence out of Illinois and was arrested for extradition

Two more were charged with promoting prostitution

“Our agency is committed to referring human trafficking victims to dedicated services and arrested the criminals behind their exploitations,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.