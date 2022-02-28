HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A six-year-old boy was killed and two others were critically injured in a Hattiesburg shooting on Sunday, February 27.

Hattiesburg police responded to a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m. and found that a six-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been shot. All three were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The six-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Police said the victims were playing video games at the time of the shooting. Police said the suspects used the car pictured below to leave the scene.

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department

“Somebody knows something. If it’s you, we need you to come forward,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

In response to the shooting, Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources will be available for onsite crisis and grief counseling at 912 Dabbs Street throughout the week.