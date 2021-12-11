3 people dead in West Tennessee tornadoes, TDH reports

Tennessee (WKRN) – Three people are dead in West Tennessee after storms blew through the area, according to Tennessee Department of Health officials.

Two fatalities are from Lake County and one storm-related death comes from Obion County. It was originally reported by TEMA that there were two deaths in Obion.

A gas main leak is also preventing crews from rescuing more people from the area around Obion County. Local fire and EMS officials are on the scene with assistance from TEMA.

Emergency crews are also currently responding to a severe tornado event that spreads across multiple counties in Western Kentucky where significant damage has been reported.