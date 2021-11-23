3 Georgia police officers on leave following video of juvenile being held down, hit with belt during arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three Columbus Police officers have been place on administrative leave and are being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after a video surfaced involved the arrest of a juvenile suspect, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

WRBL has seen the video of the incident. In the video, the three Columbus Police Officers are seen holding the juvenile down on a police car while a woman uses a belt to strike the juvenile.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon confirms the arrest was caught on video and the department has reviewed the video. The Columbus Police Department Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation into the incident, according to officials.

WRBL is working to get permission to release the video.

The GBI is conducting an investigation regarding any criminal action connected to the incident.

The following is the news release from the Columbus Police Department: