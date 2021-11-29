3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Three people died in a north Mississippi wreck on Thursday after state troopers said a driver was going the wrong way on a four-lane highway.

Troopers says 52-year-old Jacquette Davis of West Point was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Mississippi 6/U.S. 278 east of Oxford near the Pontotoc County line.

Davis crashed into a car driven by 23-year-old Halie Tanner of Thaxton, investigators say. Both the drivers died before they could be taken to a hospital, as did a passenger in Davis’ car, 48-year-old Komoto Davis of West Point.

