UPDATE 6/27/2022 7:30 A.M. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the child has been identified as 3-year-old Kendrick Ingram, Jr.

Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday night. His body will be sent for an autopsy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 2-year-old is dead after being left in a car. A death investigation is underway at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Road.

No further details are available at this time