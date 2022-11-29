NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.

According to police, a Kwik Sak employee was shot and killed at the gas station located in the 4800 block of Lebanon Pike just after 4 p.m.

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials say Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, entered the store and one of them shot the employee who was behind the counter.

Metro police say both teens are from Kentucky and will be charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of the Kwik Sak employee.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed. Officials say the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

The police department said investigators are pursuing leads in the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.