MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to two 15-year-old girls unconscious at Oak Plains Academy. They both later died.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and a doctor and mental health group are speaking on the dangers of the common over-the-counter drug.

The Oak Plains Academy CEO, Larry Kirkland, wrote today, ” The leadership and staff of Oak Plains Academy extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two individuals who passed away. We immediately initiated an internal investigation and are cooperating fully with all agencies involved in investigating this matter. Support has been made available onsite for other patients who became aware of the incident. Due to state and federal patient privacy laws, as well as an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further details.”

We are committed to our mission of providing quality care to patients with special, and often complex, mental health needs.”

The academy is a residential treatment facility that provides emotional, behavioral and neurodevelopmental health to children between the ages of 5-17.

According to the sheriffs office, on Monday night the two girls got ahold of a bottle and several blister packs of Benadryl inside the nurses station by going through the bottom part of a “Dutch” style door.

Tuesday morning in class, they lost consciousness and later died at a hospital.

News 2 spoke with Pediatrician Dr. Shelia McMorrow with TriStar Centennial.

“Liquid medicine in particular, not only are they easy for kids to drink, but they get absorbed very quickly. Depending on how much was absorbed in the body and how much was taken, sometimes it is irreversible,” Dr. McMorrow said.

If you know someone who needs help, you can call the national drug helpline 24-7; that number is 1-844-289-0879.