WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Two people are dead and several others are injured after a crash at a D.C. restaurant that took place on Friday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to the scene of the accident shortly after 12 p.m. after an elderly man was driving alone on Connecticut Avenue and lost control, crashing into the outdoor seating area of the restaurant.

“All indications are that this was truly accidental,” said Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion of the Metropolitan Police Department during a press briefing. “There was no indications that this was intentional.”

Officials said that eight people were transported to the hospital after this crash. Five of those had life-threatening injuries and three had non-life-threatening injuries. Another three people were treated on the scene, DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said.

Chief Donnelly added that all of the injured diners were adults, estimated to be between 30 and 80 years old.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the MPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.