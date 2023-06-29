OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A life flight helicopter responded Thursday morning to a car crash near Opelika Ford dealership and Angel’s Antiques.

The helicopter landed in the 700 block of Columbus Parkway in Opelika. At least two people were injured and were transported to a medical facility.

Numerous emergency vehicles, including Opelika Police, firefighters and medics remain on the scene of the car crash. One lane of travel has been shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and watch out for first responders as they remain on the scene.

WRBL will update with info as it’s made available.