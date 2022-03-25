COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After nearly 18 hours, a police standoff with an unidentified male has come to an end. The unidentified male is now in custody with the Columbus Police Department.

Columbus Chief of Police, Freddie Blackmon tells CBS 42’s sister station, News 3, with the help of SWAT, The Crisis Management Unit, and the men and women of the Columbus Police Department, they were able to peacefully take the suspect into custody. Blackmon says no shots were fired and nobody was injured over the course of the incident.

Pending charges and the name of the suspect have not yet been released.

A domestic disturbance call came in late Wednesday evening around 10:00 p.m. when patrol officers were dispatched to Park Place Apartments at the 1900 block of 12th street, which shares a parking lot with Wynnton Road.

The situation turned into a standoff and hostage situation when CPD became aware of firearms in the residence.

The name of the hostage victim has not yet been released, but her son, Brandon tells News 3 his mother was being held against her will by her drunk boyfriend.

Brandon arrived at the apartment around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday evening and after speaking with law enforcement, remembered they had cameras installed inside his mother’s home. This gave law enforcement eyes on the inside.

The hostage was safely released close to 12 hours later around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Following her release, she was transported to a local hospital. Chief Blackmon confirmed the hostage does not have any physical injuries.

CPD blocked off Wynnton Road and surrounding streets to ensure the safety of local residents.

The incident was cleared around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, all streets are now open.