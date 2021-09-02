10 members of National Guard injured in multi-vehicle accident in Mississippi on way to help Ida recovery

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten members of the Mississippi National Guard were injured after a multi-vehicle accident on I-55 S. in Ridgeland.

According to Ridgeland police, the crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. on I-55 S. at the I-220 split. Police said the convoy was cut off by a civilian, causing the lead in the convoy to slam on the brakes. This resulted in a crash involving six military vehicles.

LTC Deidre D. Smith with the Mississippi National Guard said the members were heading to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Ten soldiers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. They are expected to be okay. No civilians were injured in the crash.