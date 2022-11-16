PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was injured when a Nissan pickup truck crashed into a Pinellas County school bus loaded with children Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Frontier, driven by a 45-year-old Largo man, was headed west on Belleair Road. At the same time, a Pinellas County School Bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was headed in the opposite direction.

Just east of Bravo Drive, the Nissan truck crossed into oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass stopped vehicles. Recognizing the immediate hazard, troopers said the school bus driver, a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man, veered onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision.

As a result, the driver of the Nissan collided with the left rear of the school bus.

After the crash, both vehicles traveled to final rest along the south grass shoulder. Neither the drivers nor any of the students suffered any injuries.

A bus monitor seated in the school bus suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the bus driver’s quick thinking and immediate evasive prevented a more severe crash.