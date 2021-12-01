1 dead, multiple injured in Tennessee high school shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WREG) — One person died following a shooting at Humboldt High School in Gibson County on Tuesday night.

Located about an hour and a half northeast of Memphis, the shooting happened outside of the high school’s gymnasium around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a basketball game between Humboldt and North Side High School.

“We know of one who was deceased, and another was flown to The Med in Memphis and was in surgery last I heard,” said Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan, Sr.

The scene was very chaotic for quite some time last night as families tried to reunite with their loved ones.

While some were able to make it out of the school, some people posted on social media that they were stuck in locker rooms while the building was on lockdown.

Humboldt City Schools released a statement saying authorities are taking over the investigation and all new information will come from police.

Superintendent Janice Epperson stated that the altercation happened between two adults and no students were involved or injured.

The school made the decision Tuesday night to cancel classes and all activities for Wednesday Dec. 1.

One person has been taken into custody, but no information has been released regarding filed charges.

This investigation is still developing, and more information is expected as police continue their investigation into what happened.