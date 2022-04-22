BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, racing fans from across Alabama and the southeast will descend upon Talladega for a number of races, including the GEICO 500.

While the main race will be held Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, other races will be taking place as well.

Here is a schedule for all the events this weekend:

Friday

Garage open

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

1 – 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

3 – 4 p.m. — ARCA practice (groups)

4:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Saturday

Garage open

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

12 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

12 p.m. — General Tire 250 (FS1)

3 p.m. — Ag-Pro 300 (FOX)

Sunday

Garage open

11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity