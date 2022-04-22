BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, racing fans from across Alabama and the southeast will descend upon Talladega for a number of races, including the GEICO 500.
While the main race will be held Sunday at the Talladega Superspeedway, other races will be taking place as well.
Here is a schedule for all the events this weekend:
Friday
Garage open
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
- 1 – 6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 – 4 p.m. — ARCA practice (groups)
- 4:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
Saturday
Garage open
- 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
- 9 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 12 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
- 12 p.m. — General Tire 250 (FS1)
- 3 p.m. — Ag-Pro 300 (FOX)
Sunday
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 2 p.m. — GEICO 500 (FOX)