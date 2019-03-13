Skip to content
WIAT
Birmingham
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
The Search for Cupcake
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Top Stories
Equality volunteer firefighter killed in Coosa County crash after responding to fire call
Top Stories
Police want to solve 30 year old Tuscaloosa County cold case
Two shot on the Causeway near Ralph and Kacoo’s
‘A symbol of acceptance’: Kellogg joins anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal
St. Clair County school bus overturned in US 411 crash
Weather
Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
One Class at a Time
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
NASCAR
NASCAR closes $2B purchase of International Speedway Corp.
Brand alliances in full force as NASCAR resumes playoff race
Denny Hamlin goes nearly 205 mph in Talladega practice
Talladega Superspeedway puts finishing touches on infield project
Talladega Superspeedway unveils new fan experience ‘Big Bill’s’
More NASCAR Headlines
Rusty Wallace tours Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega ‘transformation’ ahead of schedule
The Talladega Superspeedway infield project continues to progress
New Alabama Gang Superstretch RV Area to Debut during Talladega’s Fall doubleheader
Bobby Allison Helps the Start of Tearing Down Victory Lane at Talladega
Chase Elliott earns first victory at Talladega
Talladega’s Unknown Pioneer: Bill Ward
Joey Logano Speaks to Media Before Talladega Race on Sunday
Reliving history at Talladega: Gordon, Earnhardt Jr. rule the 2000s
Neil Bonnett joins Red Farmer on NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee list
Trending Stories
BPD: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
2 questioned in Birmingham 3-year-old’s abduction facing unrelated charges
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be shown on A&E’s ‘Live PD’
Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops
ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
CBS 42 College Football Challenge
CLICK HERE TO PLAY!
CBS 42 College Football Saturday
Check out all the latest sports news now!
CBS 42 Community Events
Light The Night
CBS 42 and Barktoberfest!
More CBS 42 Community Events