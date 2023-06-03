SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It took 23 seasons, but the San Francisco Giants recorded their 100th “Splash Hit” home run on Friday.

Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles, sending the ball over the right field wall and squarely into McCovey Cove, in the San Francisco Bay. It was the 100th time a Giant earned a so-called “Splash Hit” over the last few decades.

Despite the historic homer, the Giants lost to the Orioles 3-2 on Friday.

Since the opening of Oracle Park in 2000, it has been a tradition for fans and kayakers to hang out in McCovey Cove, hoping to get lucky and go home with a ball. The lucky fan who secured Friday’s Splash Hit obviously made the broadcast, appearing overwhelmed as he sat in his kayak.

Boaters and fans congregate in McCovey Cove during a game on October 27, 2010, at the then-AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Barry Bonds was the first Giant to hit a ball into the water on May 1, 2000, according to the Giants’ website. Bonds recorded 35 Splash Hits during his time with the team, the most of any Giant in history. Brandon Belt is second with 10.

Twenty-eight different San Francisco players in total have hit home runs into McCovey Cove — and all left-handed batters.

Barry Bonds runs the bases after hitting his 69th home run of the season into McCovey Cove on Sept. 29, 2001, at then-Pacific Bell Park in San Francisco. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Factoring in opposing teams, there have actually been 155 Splash Hits in the history of the ballpark. Two of the 55 Splash hits from visiting players have come from Los Angeles Dodger Max Muncy. Bryce Harper, Carlos Gonzalez, and now-Giants DH Joc Pederson are among other notable opposing players to hit multiple Splash Hits.