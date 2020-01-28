Legion FC begins training camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Legion FC opened training camp ahead of the club’s first exhibition game Feb. 8 against Atlanta United. The Legion hope to build off last year’s late success that included a playoff berth and first-round win.

“It’s always exciting, as we continue to go we pair down what we have in and then we start looking at our team. So from one year to the next, it’s important that you grow and get better. We are excited about what we brought in and when you see it on the field it’s even more exciting,” said Legion head coach Tom Soehn.

“Everyone is sharp and willing to work hard which is a big thing in soccer. If you’re not willing to work hard it’ll be a problem. The organization is welcoming and I see where they want to go. I’m just here to see if I can help them get where they want to be,” said Legion newcomer Neco Brett.

