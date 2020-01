BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT)– Brewer Hicklen, a former two-sport athlete at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and current Royals prospect is hosting a youth baseball camp Saturday, January 11 in Birmingham.

The camp will be held at Spain Park High School Baseball Field. It starts at 8 A.M. and goes until 12:30. The address is 4700 Jaguar Dr. Birmingham, AL 35242. For more information head to brewerhicklen.com/events