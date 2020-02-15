City Council wants to bring the XFL to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is going after an XFL team.

This plan comes one week after the XFL had their first official games, reminding many Birminghamians about the loss of the Birmingham Iron. One year ago, the now-defunct Birmingham Iron played its first game in the Alliance of American Football. The league has since been canceled having only one season under its belt.

City Council President William Parker believes an XFL team would do well in the Magic City. Especially after fans turned out in huge numbers for the Birmingham Iron.

“I hink it demonstrated that Birmingham has a great fanbase,” Parker said. “Birmingham loves football, Birmingham is truly the football capital of the South, so we want to welcome the opportunity to pursue their expansion team here coming to the city of Birmingham.”

As far as where a possible XFL team would play? Parker said he would like to see them at Legion Field starting next January, right after the Super Bowl 2021.