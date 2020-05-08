Birmingham-native and New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston distributed meals in Birmingham and Bessemer communities

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT/THE DREAM FOREVER FOUNDATION’S COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORT —

NFL star quarterback and Birmingham-native, Jameis Winston and his wife, Breion Winston are donating $25,000 to Kikstart Inc., a non-profit organization that provides free meals to food-insecure children.

The Jefferson County School System and Birmingham City School District had to make the difficult decision to suspend their Meal Service Programs due to COVID-19. The children who are enrolled in these meal service programs heavily rely on these meals, so Winston and Kikstart, Inc. decided to take action. They developed a contactless distribution system – a food truck which allows them to safely distribute meals. This program will benefit the children in the meal service programs and will continue until school reconvenes.

Over the past month, Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation have established multiple initiatives to support those impacted during the pandemic. Jameis partnered with world renowned physician, Dr. Scott Kelley to develop a toll-free hotline for people impacted by COVID-19. The COVID-19 support line (844-TEST-COVID) provides people in need with information regarding coronavirus and guidance on how they can protect themselves and others. The hotline is available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Winston and WWE star Titus O’Neil donated $50,000 to provide food and supplies for local Tampa families in need. They also donated a portion to the Hillsborough Schools to help support their teachers and staff. Lastly, Jameis partnered with the CDC of Tampa and donated $30,000 to help eight struggling small restaurants in the Tampa community, while simultaneously providing meals for families in need. For more information on Jameis Winston’s community initiatives, visit jameiswinston3.org.