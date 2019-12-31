Community holding out hope for Paighton Houston’s return

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been 10 days since Paighton Houston was last seen.

Now, those who love her are holding out hope that she will be found.

On Monday, dozens turned out at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville to pray for her safe return, as well as sing and hold candles together to honor Houston.

“It touched us and it means a lot we want to keep this story going,” said Gary Harding, Houston’s uncle. “We want people out there to know we are still searching for Paighton and someone out there has some information and we are asking.”

WATCH THE SERVICE:

Houston was last seen Dec. 20 at the Tin Roof Bar in Birmingham. According to police, Houston willingly left the bar with two men. Her family said she later texted a friend, saying she didn’t know who she was with and felt she may be in trouble.

“It’s been a gut-wrenching week for our family,” Harding said. “We are hopeful Paighton will return home safely, but it’s been a difficult week not knowing where she is.”

Many who gathered Monday night are leaning on their faith asking for a miracle.

“We are praying for her safe return and her best days will be ahead,” Clearbranch Pastor Vaughn Stafford said. “And we are praying this will be a night that will bring encouragement to her family and will bring wisdom to those who are on this case and bring her home safely.”

A total of $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to Houston’s whereabouts.

