Patrick Reed’s victory at the Farmers Insurance Open was marred in controversy after his embedded ball drop on Saturday. Did Reed actually cheat? How should the other players on the PGA TOUR feel about it?

Trick shot artist Ryan Rustand is the special guest this week. How he molded his craft, how long it takes him to master his toughest shots and where he sees his future in trick shots…all of this on the latest episode of “Find The Fairway Podcast”