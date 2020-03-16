Birmingham BHM 26.2 races postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual Birmingham “BHM 26.2” Marathon races have been postponed to October 4th, 2020 due to the coronavirus threat. The race was originally scheduled for April 19th, 2020.

Race officials posted the following information on social media websites:

“Dear Friends,

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of the April 19 BHM26.2.

We had hoped that most of the advisories would expire prior to our weekend. However, with new CDC guidelines issued yesterday, we have no choice but to reschedule our race for October 4, 2020. Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Birmingham community led us to this decision.

We know this comes as a disappointment, but not a surprise to many of you. After all, the BHM26.2 is not just a “Run”. Unlike any other marathon, it provides once in a lifetime opportunities for Alabama’s children with life-threatening illnesses as they fight for survival each day. Our sponsors, runners and volunteers are among the most generous and compassionate people anywhere. On behalf of Magic Moments, Children’s of Alabama, and the hundreds of kids and their parents who depend on BHM26.2 to fulfill its mission, we are grateful for your support and understanding.

Please be watching for more information on the October schedule via our social media channels. We will defer all current registrations to the new 2020 date. Until then, please stay safe and remember our kids in your thoughts. They will miss seeing you in April and so will we.

Anna Martin and Stephanie Moore

BHM26.2 co-founders“