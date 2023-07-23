CHARLOTTE (WHNT) — Former Alabama quarterback and number one overall pick Bryce Young has signed his name on the dotted line with the Carolina Panthers.

Young signed his rookie contract with the Panthers Friday and has reported to training camp along with fellow rookies.

Veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday with the Panthers slotted to begin practice on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is a four-year agreement worth $37.9 million and is fully guaranteed.

Young spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa in which he threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns. He was the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

The Panthers drafted Young in April’s draft in hope he brings stability to a position that has been in flux since 2017, the previous time the franchise reached the postseason.