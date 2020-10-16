Zip code in Center Point has highest COVID-19 case count in Jefferson County

PEMBROKE PARK, FLORIDA – JULY 22: A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village on July 22, 2020 in Pembroke Park, Florida. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — If you live in the 35215, that zip code has the highest case count of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Roughly 1,300 cases, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.

While the high case count isn’t good for any city, in Center Point, they don’t have their own hospital. The closest hospital is in Birmingham.

“We don’t have a treatment facility close to us, so then they have to travel to get to the hospital and different things like that,” Mayor-elect of Center Point Bobby Scott said.

Scott said he knows people are getting tired of the pandemic. He said he is already working with the city council to help lower the city’s case count.

“Right now, we are working on getting four schools more PPE,” Scott said. “There is money available through the cares act.”

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson says even though people are tired of the pandemic, it’s not yet done with us.

“I do think people got complacent,” Dr. Williamson said. “They believe that because numbers are going down, the virus has gone away. I think we can clearly see, based on what’s happened in the last several weeks, the virus hasn’t gone away.”

Dr. Williamson said the decisions we make now will determine whether or not we see a second wave.

“We are seeing increases in hospitalizations. It’s small, but it’s concerning. So, I think how I would describe our situation is that we are precariously stable,” he said.

